"A working group to analyze deaths during the epidemic will be established" Minister Zlatibor Lončar stated that the time had come to form a Working Group of the Ministry of Health to analyze deaths during the COVID-19 epidemic. Source: RTS Tuesday, May 25, 2021 | 13:15

Minister Lončar said that the Working Group will include representatives from hospitals, local self-governments and those who deal with statistics.



"We said that when the conditions are right, we will form a team that will deal with the analysis of deaths from COVID-19 related ailments. The only way to know for sure whether someone has died from the coronavirus is an autopsy, but it was not allowed to be done on the recommendation of the WHO", said Lončar.



According to him, we are doing this because of future pandemics, so that new generations can take lessons.



"That analysis will also include people who died but were not in the hospital. We will analyze the death certificates, so it will be seen whether anyone from the family of the deceased was in contact with COVID," Loncar emphasized.