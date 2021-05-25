Society Lifting the restrictive measures on June 21 if this condition is met Although there were 376 newly infected people yesterday, epidemiologist Branislav Tiodorović says that this is not happening as fast as expected. Source: RTS Tuesday, May 25, 2021 | 10:11 Tweet Share Foto: Screenshot/TV Prva

All data are moving in the right direction, but the goal is to go below 100 infections a day and come closer to the number of 60 to 70 percent of immunized citizens, Tiodorović emphasizes.



Tiodorović believes that "there was a tendency for a significant drop in newly infected people". However, he warns that this is not happening as fast as expected and that the virus is still circulating among those with weaker immunity.



He points out that the situation in the south and southeast of Serbia is similar to the northern parts and Belgrade, where only a specialized hospital in Batajnica remained in the COVID regime.



"We have halved and even reduced the number of COVID hospitals to a third. All the data are moving in the right direction. However, we still have deaths, and every life is invaluable," says Tiodorović.



When asked how those who return from abroad infected, even those who received both doses of the vaccine, can affect the epidemic situation, Tiodorović said that the application of health measures against them must continue.



The reason why some return infected Tiodorović sees in the fact that the unvaccinated submit a negative PCR test that is 72 hours old. "If such a person stays on the road for seven or 14 days, those are the risks for infection. Returnees will have to be controlled, so the ambulances that work in a rather reduced regime will still be in operation," Tiodorović emphasizes.



Tiodorovic believes that young people have realized that vaccination is important. "A different message must be applied to them in relation to the elderly, it must be directed towards what they want, socializing and gathering, which must not be without restrictions".



"They can actively participate in graduation celebrations and be in stadiums by getting vaccinated," Tiodorović repeats. He pointed out that they will not insist that those who are contraindicated to be vaccinated, but they will have to submit a negative PCR test.



To some claims that 90 to 95 percent of the vaccinated population is needed for collective immunity, Tiodrović says that epidemiologists calculate that 60 to 70 percent is needed for that, including those who have had the disease and have a good antibody titer.



He cited Malta and Israel as examples, and Great Britain is on the way to achieving that. If we are responsible and vaccinate all young people, we will have a safer situation, Tiodorović concluded.



He emphasizes that the goal is to get down to less than 100 infections a day and the mentioned 60 to 70 percent of those immunized. The deadline for lifting the measures was June 21, a Music Day. If all local communities make an effort to achieve the planned results, we could move lifting of measures to the middle of June, Tiodorović concludes.