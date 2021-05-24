Society Less than 400 newly infected with COVID-19 According to the latest data, 376 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Serbia. Source: B92 Monday, May 24, 2021 | 15:35 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/Giuseppe Lami

Eleven patients died.



9.298 people were tested.



There are 68 patients on the respirator.



There are 59 positive people in Belgrade, 18 in Smederevo, 16 in Nis, 12 in Sremska Mitrovica, 11 in Novi Sad, 10 in Valjevo, Arilje and Kragujevac, and less than 10 in other places.



In Serbia, the numbers have been falling for days when it comes to the number of people infected with the coronavirus. In addition, there are fewer and fewer hospitalized patients, and many hospitals are leaving the COVID system. The news that marked this day is the renovation of the Arena for concerts and sports events. The last patients who were treated for the coronavirus in the temporary hospital in the Belgrade Arena were released on Friday, and the removal of equipment and disinfection will start today, which means that in seven days Stark Arena will be ready to organize concerts and sports events, the deputy Mayor of Belgrade Goran Vesić said today.



Deputy mayor of Belgrade, Goran Vesić, said today that over 683.000 citizens, i.e. 48.4 percent, have been vaccinated in the capital so far.



Deputy director of the University Clinical Center Nis, Radmilo Janković, stated this morning that 50 percent of the citizens vaccinated against the coronavirus is not enough to achieve collective immunity. Jankovic told RTS that 90 to 95 percent of citizens need to be vaccinated so that we could reach collective immunity.