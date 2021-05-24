Society Tiodorovic: We are only halfway there Epidemiologist Branislav Tiodorović estimated that it's necessary to vaccinate between 60 and 70 % of the total population in order to "return to a normal life" Source: Blic, Tanjug Monday, May 24, 2021 | 11:45 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva

"That would be between 4.2 and 4.9 million citizens, which means that we are currently only halfway there," said Tiodorović.



He said that in the process of immunization, two terms are used that often confuse citizens - the percentage of vaccinated adult citizens and the percentage of the vaccinated total population.



"If one of the authorities says that our goal is to have 50 percent of adults vaccinated, then it is the number of some 2.8 million citizens of Serbia. However, the story of collective immunity often talks about the need to have 50 percent of the population vaccinated and that would then be significantly more - 3.5 million people", Tiodorovic explained.



The epidemiologist also drew attention to the fact that less than 12 percent of young people, aged between 18 and 35, are currently vaccinated.



"Young people must understand that the vaccinated will be in a more favorable situation compared to those who will have to do a PCR or antigen test to visit a cultural event," Tiodorović concluded.