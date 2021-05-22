Society 266.000 new doses of vaccine; Loncar called on young people to get vaccinated VIDEO A new contingent of 266.000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines arrived in Serbia today. Source: B92 Saturday, May 22, 2021 | 12:02 Tweet Share Foto: TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIC/ nr

Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar and Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Chen Bo welcomed a new contingent of vaccines.



Ambassador Chen Bo congratulated Serbia on the results achieved in vaccination.



"I am glad to have received a new contingent of vaccines, I am happy with the decline in the number of newly infected in Serbia. I congratulate you on the results achieved when it comes to vaccination in Serbia. Mass vaccination is underway in China yesterday, more than 480 million doses were given in the continental part alone,"Chen Bo said.



She added that China has already delivered a total of 300 million doses worldwide. Minister Lončar said that vaccines arrive in our country almost every day, as if it were "something normal, falling from the sky". "Every few days, we meet at the airport, where hundreds and hundreds of thousands of vaccines arrive, and a large part of the world wages a serious battle and has problems getting vaccines," said Loncar.



He announced another large contingent of vaccines in the coming days.



Loncar reminded that everyone who is vaccinated by May 31 will receive 3.000 dinars. He also called on young people to receive the vaccine and help fight the virus.



"If we want to go to the sea, if we want to organize celebrations and everything we are used to, the basic condition is to get vaccinated because it will not come by itself. I ask all citizens, all young people to think for a moment and see if they should listen to those who spread fabrications or to believe the facts that have shown that vaccines do not cause any problems, to prevent the spread of disease and protect lives", Loncar concluded.