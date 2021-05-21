Society Significantly reduced numbers of newly infected According to the latest report, the presence of coronavirus was registered in 391 people in Serbia. Source: B92 Friday, May 21, 2021 | 16:05 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MARKO DJOKOVIC

13 people died of COVID-19.



There are 67 patients on respirators.



In the last 24 hours, 9.928 people were tested, and since the outbreak of the epidemic, 4.061.461 people.



Since the beginning of the epidemic, 709.269 patients with coronavirus have been registered in our country, and 6.752 people have died.



The mortality rate in Serbia is currently 0.95 percent.



As Prime Minister Ana Brnabić announced today, a new session of the crisis staff will be held next week, and the focus will be on the intersection of the current epidemiological situation.



She also said that she is considering allowing cafes and restaurants to extend their working hours from 10 pm to midnight.



In addition, Arena discharged the last patients, and there are significantly fewer patients in the COVID hospital in Batajnica.



Authorities appeal for the measures to be respected and say that vaccination is crucial in the fight against coronavirus. Prime Minister Ana Brnaić mentioned that the response of young people to vaccination is still not good enough and that they will have to work on that in the next period.