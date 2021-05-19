Society Russia approves Torlak vaccine PHOTO The Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia has confirmed the quality of the vaccine produced in Torlak. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 19, 2021 | 14:43 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The institute has approved the production of the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the future in this Serbian institute.



Serbia will thus become the first country in Europe to produce the Sputnik V vaccine, it was announced at a meeting held today in Moscow by the Minister in the Government of Serbia and President of the Joint Committee for Cooperation with Russia Nenad Popovic and Director of the Gamaleya Institute Alexander Gintsburg.

Foto: Ministarstvo za inovacije i tehnološki razvoj

Minister Popović reiterated that the validation series of the vaccine from Torlak were sent to the Gamaleya Institute for testing last month.



"The Gamaleya Institute has confirmed that the vaccines produced in Torlak meet the prescribed quality standards. Today, we received that confirmation from our Russian partners and we received approval to move on with production", said Popović. "This is great news for Serbia. Our country will once again become a power in the production of vaccines, and today it is as if you have the most powerful weapon with which you protect the safety of your citizens," said Popović.



He pointed out that in the next two weeks, he expects a significant amount of the substance to arrive in Serbia from Russia for the production of both components of the Sputnik V vaccine.



"Very soon, Serbia will have enough vaccines to fully cover its internal needs, and we will talk with President Vučić about where vaccines should be sent outside Serbia, in order to provide assistance to our partners in the region and Europe in the fight against coronavirus," Popović said.