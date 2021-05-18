Society New announcement of RHMZ: It's coming The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute announced this morning that the weather will remain unstable and fresher in the coming days. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, May 18, 2021 | 09:15 Tweet Share EPA/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

On Wednesday and Thursday, there will be more frequent showers followed by thunder and more abundant precipitation. The amount of precipitation can be up to 20 mm in 12 hours, locally and more, it was announced early this morning on the RHMZ website.



An additional drop in temperature is expected, except today when it is expected that most of the day will be variably cloudy and dry with longer sunny intervals.

Screenshot/RHMZ

In the afternoon, in the mountainous areas, local development of convective clouds is expected in some places with showers and thunder, RHMZ announced.



Wind moderate, occasionally strong, west and northwest, weakening in the evening. Morning temperature from 8 to 12, highest daily from 21 to 23 degrees Celsius.



In the evening and during the night, clouds in some places with rain, first in the northwest of the country. It will also be variably cloudy in Belgrade with longer sunny intervals and dry. Wind moderate, occasionally strong, west and northwest, weakening in the evening.



Morning temperature around 11 degrees, highest daily around 21 degrees Celsius. Gradual cloud cover in the evening and during the night. In the next seven days, it will be partly cloudy, with occasional rain, showers and thunderstorms, only for weekends with longer sunny intervals, warmer and mostly dry.



Heavier rainfall is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.