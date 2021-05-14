Society Gojkovic: "Larger gatherings from June 21, only if conditions are met" VIDEO / PHOTO Provincial Secretary for Health, Zoran Gojković, stated after the session that we came out of the emergency situation, but he added that it is still unstable. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, May 14, 2021 | 17:37 Tweet Share Foto: B92

"We still have the virus in the circulation and hundreds of people get sick every day," he pointed out.



He added that they have reached new conclusions that will be implemented in the coming days.



"Hairdressers had a very restrictive working hours because they are in direct contact with possible transmitters, and now it will be possible to gather a larger number of people in salons," said Gojković.



He also explained the new decision regarding professional meetings.



"People who organize professional gatherings can start preparations. The maximum number of participants in the gathering is up to 100, with respect to all prescribed measures - distance and wearing masks," said Gojković.



The biggest wish, he says, is for events for young people to return.



"If the intensity of the decline in the number of newly infected continues in the next period, if we get out of this precarious situation and if we have about 50 percent of those vaccinated, we will be able to start organizing various types of events and activities after June 21", said Gojkovic.



He emphasized that all this is possible only if the conditions are met, and he appealed to the citizens to be vaccinated, especially to the younger population.



"Everything is in our hands," the provincial secretary for health was clear and added that the decision on larger gatherings after June 21 also applies to graduation celebrations. He also said that the percentage of immunized persons refers only to the citizens of the Republic of Serbia, and pointed out that until June 21, we have time to gain immunity with the help of vaccines and thus the opportunity to allow the organization of large gatherings. The experimental concert was not discussed today.



When asked by a B92.net reporter regarding the removal of masks, Gojković said that each country decides on that on the basis of data concerning COVID statistics. The number of newly infected and the number of vaccinated are mostly taken under consideration.



"Our aspiration and desire is to take off our masks as soon as possible, I hope we will succeed in that. The statistics are certainly better and the epidemic has its natural course. The numbers are falling, and the key in preventing progressive growth of patients is vaccination", said Gojkovic.



He pointed out that in the coming period, they will discuss gatherings and ways to make them as safe as possible, and it is planned that the Belgrade Arena will return to its purpose from before the COVID-19 epidemic. He stated that these will be the proposals of the Crisis Staff that will be sent to the Government of Serbia. He stated that less than two weeks have passed since the end of the Easter and May Day holidays, and that there is still a good tendency with the fall of new patients.



"It is especially important that we vaccinate between 20.000 and 23.000 citizens on average every day. At this moment, more than 2.25 million adult citizens have received at least one dose of the vaccine," said Gojković.



He says that there are more than 1.7 million citizens who have received both doses of the vaccine, and that this is what is good, what makes us happy and what is an indicator that we are on the right track to get out of the uncertain epidemiological situation.