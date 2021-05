Society Numbers are falling: Less than 800 new infections Over the last 24 hours, there are 787 newly infected while 17 patients died from COVID-19, out of 12.514 tested people Source: B92 Friday, May 14, 2021 | 17:24 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

A total of 3.989,567 citizens have been tested in Serbia so far, and 12.514 have been tested in the last 24 hours.



According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and "Batut" Institute, there are now 101 patients on respirators, while 3.047 patients are in hospital.