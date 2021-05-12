Society 0

Over 1.000 newly infected, less deaths today

According to the latest data, 1.046 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Serbia, out of 12.405 tested.

FOTO TANJUG/ZORAN ZESTIC/ bg
17 people died.

3.492 patients were hospitalized, of which 104 were on a respirator.

As of today, all citizens of the Republic of Serbia can download the Digital Green Certificate, i.e. the certificate of vaccination against COVID-19 and the results of various tests for the infectious disease SARS-CoV-2.

Epidemiologist Predrag Kon called on citizens today, especially the younger ones, to be vaccinated against the COVID virus and thus show that they are socially responsible.

"That invitation and this bus are there to approach the people, but this is primarily an invitation for young people," Kon pointed out.

Until when will we wear masks?

State Secretary in the Ministry of Health of Serbia, Mirsad Djerlek, stated that the protective masks will have to be worn for at least another 3 to 6 months.

