Society Over 1.000 newly infected, less deaths today According to the latest data, 1.046 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Serbia, out of 12.405 tested. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 12, 2021 | 15:34 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ZORAN ZESTIC/ bg

17 people died.



3.492 patients were hospitalized, of which 104 were on a respirator.



As of today, all citizens of the Republic of Serbia can download the Digital Green Certificate, i.e. the certificate of vaccination against COVID-19 and the results of various tests for the infectious disease SARS-CoV-2.



Epidemiologist Predrag Kon called on citizens today, especially the younger ones, to be vaccinated against the COVID virus and thus show that they are socially responsible.



"That invitation and this bus are there to approach the people, but this is primarily an invitation for young people," Kon pointed out.