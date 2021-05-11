Society Crisis Staff session scheduled for Friday A session of the Crisis Staff for the fight against coronavirus is scheduled for Friday at 3:30 p.m. Source: B92 Tuesday, May 11, 2021 | 11:35 Tweet Share Foto: B92.net/J.J.

Current epidemiological situation and possible additional mitigation of measures will be considered on the forthcoming session.



The Deputy Mayor of Belgrade, Goran Vesić, pointed out that he expects that the protocols for the organization of concerts and events will be accepted at the next session of the Crisis Staff.



Several weeks ago, we sent protocols made by the City Institute for Public Health to the Crisis Staff, which refer to the procedure of organizing congresses, seminars, weddings, concerts and festivals. I expect these protocols to be accepted, so that we could inform the people working in the "event" industry that they will be able to organize events again", Vesic concluded.