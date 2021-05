Society Honorary artillery fire on the occasion of Victory Day VIDEO / PHOTO Serbian Army fired 10 platoons from from the Sava Terrace on Kalemegdan on the occasion of the Day of Victory over Fascism in the Second World War. Source: B92 Saturday, May 8, 2021 | 19:02 Tweet Share FOTO: B92

The celebration of Victory Day - May 9, began with this honorary artillery fire, at 5 p.m.



May 9 is celebrated as the Day of Victory over Fascism because on that very date in 1945, Nazi Germany signed the capitulation in the Second World War.