Society Kon: Probable lifting of restrictions Epidemiologist Predrag Kon said that he could not anticipate the decisions of the Crisis Staff, but he announced that there would be certain easing of measures. Source: B92, RTS Thursday, May 6, 2021 | 09:39

"We have to be careful, because as soon as we relax, it can be evident in a week," says Kon.



Epidemiologist and member of the Crisis Staff Predrag Kon said that we came out of the unfavorable situation, so we are now entering an uncertain epidemiological situation.



"In the coming days, we will face with the consequences of the relaxation that took place during the holidays. Failure to comply with the measures will slow down the decline in numbers, but not so much," Kon said, adding that we are certainly in a situation nearing relaxation of measures.



According to him, the medical part requested that the cafes inside be opened only after May 15, but the economic reasons are strong, so that is the reason why he did not want to anticipate today's decisions of the Crisis Staff. "Vaccination is the most important, we are raising the barrier, collective immunity will protect all of us. Until that happens, measures will be needed", the epidemiologist emphasized.



He stated that close to 44 percent of citizens in Belgrade were vaccinated, and about 600.000 received both doses.



He emphasized that three million and 600.000 vaccines have been given so far, and that no one has a permanent consequence after the immunization.



Speaking about the Indian strain of the virus, he said that he did not expect a great danger from that strain. A specific preventive measure is vaccination, these vaccines also provide protection against this strain, perhaps to a little less extent, but it still protects, the epidemiologist stated.



It should be reminded that the Crisis Staff for combating COVID-19 will hold a new session today, it was confirmed in the Government of Serbia. It was announced that the meeting will discuss whether catering facilities should be opened. The session is scheduled for 4 p.m.