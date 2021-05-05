Society The numbers are growing for the fourth day in a row, 22 people have died According to the latest information, 1.402 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Serbia. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 5, 2021 | 15:15 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

22 people died.



In the past 24 hours, 12.647 samples were tested, and 3.881.861 since the outbreak of the epidemic.



4.113 patients were hospitalized, and 145 patients were on a respirator.



Since the beginning of the epidemic, 695.875 cases of infection have been registered, and 6.478 people have died.



Earlier today, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that it was decided to provide additional financial assistance for those who were vaccinated.



He stated that the help would amount to 3.000 dinars.



As he points out, everyone over the age of 16 who will be vaccinated with one or two doses by May 31, will receive 3.000 dinars each. In addition, Serbia has already reached bilateral agreements with some countries on crossing the border of our citizens only with a certificate of vaccination, and we are negotiating with some other countries. Such agreements have been reached with Hungary, Egypt, Greece and Turkey, and are being negotiated with Russia, China, North Macedonia and Montenegro.