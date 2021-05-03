Society Growing number of newly infected, 23 people died Until the last daily bulletin, it was confirmed in Serbia that there are 1.249 new cases of COVID-19, while 23 people died. Source: B92 Monday, May 3, 2021 | 17:29 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

A total of 3.860.140 citizens have been tested in Serbia so far, and 6.271 have been tested in the last 24 hours.



According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and the "Batut" Institute, 141 people are currently on respirators, while 4.497 patients are hospitalized.

What will happen after the holidays? Dr Kon for TV Prva: This is a winning moment

Epidemiologist Predrag Kon, being hosted on TV Prva, said that the decline in numbers is good news, but that they expect that the decline will slow down a bit.



He said that he did not think that the holidays would affect the further course of the epidemic. Kon said that he was satisfied with the vaccination in Serbia, and especially in Belgrade, because over 43 percent of the adult population was vaccinated in the Serbian capital.



"I have to say that we are right now witnessing a moment that is literally a winning moment, that is the moment when the activity of the virus falls, even in cities, and that is favorable for vaccination, especially for vaccinating younger people, who represent the 'driving force' of transmission", Dr Kon said on Prva TV.