Society Efficiency of current measures evident from today's daily bulletin In Serbia, 1.374 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed until the latest report, while 24 people died of coronavirus-related ailments Source: B92, Tanjug Saturday, May 1, 2021 | 17:40 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Marko Djokovic

4.592 people were hospitalized throughout Serbia, of which 160 were on respirators.



In the last 24 hours, 8.168 people were tested.



Out of 1.374 new cases of coronavirus, which have been confirmed in Serbia in the last 24 hours, the highest number is in Belgrade, 347.



Less than 100 new infections were recorded in all other cities.



58 new infections were registered in Novi Sad, 36 in Nis and Sabac, and 31 in Smederevo and Cacak.



All other places in Serbia record less than 30 new cases.