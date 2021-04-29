Society Serbs flee to the mountains for Easter and Labor Day holidays The occupancy of accommodation capacities is expected to go above 70 percent. Source: B92, RINA Thursday, April 29, 2021 | 21:13 Tweet Share Foto: Rina

Many will spend the next five non-working days at well-known tourist destinations throughout Serbia. The western part of our country has remained among the most popular, so there is great interest in accommodation in the famous mountains. At Zlatar, during the Labor Day and Easter holidays, the occupancy of accommodation capacities is expected to go above 70 percent.

"Traditionally, there is a great interest for Zlatar during the spring and summer months. We stand out as a destination known for those who prefer a real vacation in pristine nature. Accommodation capacities in hotels are about 60 percent full, and the demand for private cottages is higher. Due to pandemic, people more often opt for separate accommodation units ", said to RINA, Branko Pucarevic director of Zlatar Tourist Organization.



This mountain in Western Serbia is characterized by extremely boon air, a combination of Mediterranean and mountain climate, green lakes surrounded by spruce and birch, organic buckwheat production, and the maximum number of sunny days during the year.



Ideal for a family vacation, but also for active tourism, because it is a real adventure to reach certain lookouts from which you can enjoy a magnificent view of Uvac meanders.



"The Veliki vrh lookout is about twenty kilometers away from the center of Zlatar. A picturesque mountain road leads to it, reachable only by off-road vehicles, this destination represents an exceptional adrenaline experience. In addition to driving and 4x4 tours, visitors to Zlatar at this time of year can enjoy the adrenaline rush on the quads and use them to access some hard-to-reach mountain areas," said Mr. Pucarevic.



This year, more pedestrian paths will be added to the renewed ones, the Sopot picnic area will be arranged in order to connect Nova Varos with the tourist zone, but also the section of the main road from the center of the municipality to the center of Zlatar will be completed.



This oasis of untouched nature also hides a great cultural and historical heritage. Medieval churches and monasteries are located in the immediate vicinity.