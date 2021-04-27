Society How to travel to Greece after May 14? The start of the official summer tourist season in Greece has been announced for May 14. Source: B92 Tuesday, April 27, 2021 | 22:35 Tweet Share Photo: Profimedia

It has been announced together with the expected opening of border crossings with Northern Macedonia, the recognition of antigen tests for children older than 10, as well as the introduction of so-called "fast line" checkpoints for vaccinated citizens.

The Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications announced that the relevant ministry, in accordance with the Joint Statement of the Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications of the Republic of Serbia and the Ministry of Tourism of the Hellenic Republic on cooperation covering Covid 19 and after Covid 19 period, signed in Belgrade on March 29, monitors the epidemiological situation in order to protect the population, but also to facilitate the border crossing and tourist exchange between the two countries.



During the March visit to Belgrade, the official start of the summer tourist season in Greece was announced for May 14 by the Greek Minister of Tourism Harris Theoharis who also announced the opening of border crossings with Northern Macedonia, recognition of antigen tests for children older than 10, and introduction of so-called "fast line" checkpoints for vaccinated citizens.



Until May 14, the Greek government will allow Serbian citizens to enter Greece with a negative PCR test, not older than 72 hours or a confirmation of completed vaccination at least 14 days from the day of entry into Greece.



When it comes to the youngest citizens, children up to 5 years of age are exempt from testing, i.e., they do not have to have a PCR test.



Should the epidemiological situation in Greece become more favorable, the relevant ministry expects that in terms of the type of tests and the age limit for children, the release of measures will be introduced after May 14, since tourist trips to Greece are mostly planned by families with small children who are not vaccinated. hence the obligation of their PCR testing would represent an additional financial burden.



Additionally, visitors are obliged to fill in the PLF application form at least 24 hours before entering Greece, which is available on the official website - https://travel.gov.gr/#/ and present it when entering Greece. In case of a family trip, one PLF form is needed for the whole family.



All measures listed are in force until May 14, after which the Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications of the Republic of Serbia expects a more favorable epidemiological situation in Greece and the possibility of applying the release of measures announced earlier this year.