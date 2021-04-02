Society Directly from the red zone: I am afraid of the Italian scenario; Video The situation in Batajnica Covid hospital is very difficult, patients are fighting for every breath. Black body bags can be seen at every step. Source: B92 Friday, April 2, 2021 | 22:09 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MARKO DJOKOVIC

"We have not been in a situation like this. Currently, we can say that this reminds us of those terrible scenes from Italy last year. Our fight for the lives of our patients does not stop," said Dr. Tatjana Adzic Vukicevic, director of the Covid hospital in Batajnica, directly from the red zone.

Patients arrive rather on time, already on the second or a third day, but the clinical pictures are more dramatic than before.



"I am afraid that we will run out of space soon, I am afraid of the Italian scenario," added Dr. Adzic Vukicevic.



She emphasized that this difficult virus is still scientifically undefined. Thrombosis and active bleeding are very common, people lose their limbs every day. The vaccine is the only salvation.



"Come on, people, let’s please vaccinate another million and a half, let’s get that number of 4 million vaccinated and we will gain collective immunity. Let's take off masks forever and finally return to normal life. Look at all that suffering and all those helpless," said the director of Batajnica Covid hospital.



The mortality rate of those admitted to the intensive care unit is as high as in all Western countries.



The coordinator of the intensive units of Batajnica Covid hospital, Lazar Vrgan points out that "there no working hours were specified" for them.



"We are here as needed, sometimes we are in spacesuits for 15-16 hours. We don't ask when the shift is over. The goal is the same for all of us - the health of our patients," he said.



The British variant of the virus is currently present at over 70 percent.



"Evidently, the clinical pictures are more difficult, and we have to fight very hard 24/7. We have never seen anything like this here," said Dr. Adzic Vukicevic.



We also have a group of patients with severe clinical pictures, who are only a little over 20 years old.



"This virus does not choose the age. The risk to all is the same," she added.



She also commented on the statements of anti-vaxxers and all those who say that coronavirus does not exist and screaming that vaccines are useless.



"They should all be severely punished. To begin with, they should come here to see the situation and people fighting for the lives of patients and what all health workers have to go through. It is a shame. Mandatory vaccination of all health workers should be introduced, as Italy did," concluded the director of Batajnica Covid hospital.



Once again, she emphasized that all health workers "really give their best" and that they "fight equally for all patients".