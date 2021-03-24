Society New rules when entering Serbia. The question of schools remains open VIDEO No new measures after today’s Crisis Staff session. New rules for entering Serbia are coming into force. Source: B92 Wednesday, March 24, 2021 | 19:54 Tweet Share Foto; B92.net/ J.J.

This means that catering facilities and shopping malls remain closed until further notice. The special decision was made after the request made by the Ministry of Education regarding the regular assessment of students. New rules for entering Serbia are coming into force.

Mr. Zoran Gojkovic, a member of the Crisis staff who addressed the media after the meeting, said that we still have a large number of infected citizens and that the number is still increasing. That means as he said, that the measures we have had contributed in terms of preventing a sudden jump in new infections. However, the numbers are still high, which means that all measures still apply and also that we all have to get vaccinated, he said.



According to Mr. Gojkovic, the request of the Ministry of Education to perform assessments in schools was also analyzed, with more specifics to come later in a form of a Government decree.



The entry of citizens into Serbia was also analyzed and the decision has been made to allow all citizens of Serbia who are fully immunized to enter Serbia without a PCR test. The same applies to all individuals who are not citizens of Serbia. This means that they received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, two doses of Chinese Sinopharm, or two Sputnik V vaccines. For Astra Zeneca, the equivalent is one vaccine, Mr. Gojkovic explained.



The Provincial Secretary for Health has also said that everything really depends on us, meaning that, if we adhere to the measures, this epidemic will end sooner.

When asked about the next session and time for a daily report of the situation, Gojkovic said that all parameters are monitored on daily basis and that the general public will be informed about the next session by the end of this week.



Mr. Gojkovic again appealed for vaccination: "People will get sick from other diseases and the message for them is, as well as for all other citizens - please get vaccinated. If we let this happens, we will reduce the share of the sick in the population, reduce epidemiological measures and return to some kind of new normal," he concluded.



