Ljubinka Klaric: "My whole family got infected, I was the only one negative"

Serbian actress Ljubinka Klaric announced that her eleven-year-old son, along with the rest of the family, got infected with the Coronavirus. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 | 21:35

As Ljubinka stated, the whole family became infected, except for her, who was vaccinated against the Covid.

"Maybe it's not bad to share this ... My eleven-year-old son got the Covid last week, and then the rest of the family got infected. I'm vaccinated and the only one negative. Of course, if you like to dance around in the crowd these days ... get vaccinated first," the actress posted on Facebook, as "Blic" reported.



She was referring to the bunch of certain fellow citizens dancing around at the plateau of the monument to Stefan Nemanja.