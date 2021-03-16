Society 0

B92.net went to the Covid red zone hospital: This is what it looks like PHOTO

A colleague from B92.net visited the Covid red zone hospital.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: B92.net/J.J.
Foto: B92.net/J.J.

Our reporter Jovana Jovanović had to undergo strict preparations for entering the red zone of the Military Medical Center in Karaburma, Belgrade where Covid patients are treated.

"Since April 6, 2020, MMC Karaburma has changed status to a Covid-hospital where patients with the most severe clinical picture are treated. A year has passed since the first registered case of Coronavirus in Serbia, and we paid a visit to see the actual situation. Especially for the fact that the UK Covid variant was registered in Serbia," said B92.net journalist Jovana Jovanovic, visiting the red zone at the MMC Karaburma. Find all the news about the current situation at the MMC Karaburma and what is it like to work in the red zone on B92.net

Foto: B92.net/J.J
Foto: B92.net/J.J

Foto: B92.net/J.J
Foto: B92.net/J.J

Foto: B92.net/J.J
Foto: B92.net/J.J

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

Kon: I have no answer

Epidemiologist Predrag Kon said medical part of Crisis Staff is still looking for at least seven days of measures like the ones that were valid for the weekend.

Society Monday, March 8, 2021 18:13 Comments: 0
Foto: TANJUG/RADE PRELIĆ
page 1 of 42 go to page