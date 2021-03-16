Society B92.net went to the Covid red zone hospital: This is what it looks like PHOTO A colleague from B92.net visited the Covid red zone hospital. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 16, 2021 | 20:40 Tweet Share Foto: B92.net/J.J.

Our reporter Jovana Jovanović had to undergo strict preparations for entering the red zone of the Military Medical Center in Karaburma, Belgrade where Covid patients are treated.



"Since April 6, 2020, MMC Karaburma has changed status to a Covid-hospital where patients with the most severe clinical picture are treated. A year has passed since the first registered case of Coronavirus in Serbia, and we paid a visit to see the actual situation. Especially for the fact that the UK Covid variant was registered in Serbia," said B92.net journalist Jovana Jovanovic, visiting the red zone at the MMC Karaburma. Find all the news about the current situation at the MMC Karaburma and what is it like to work in the red zone on B92.net

Foto: B92.net/J.J

