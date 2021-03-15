Society Crisis Staff meeting will be held on Tuesday; "Tighter measures to be expected" Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic announced that the next session of the Crisis Staff fighting the Coronavirus is expected to be held on Tuesday. Source: B92 Monday, March 15, 2021 | 19:12 Tweet Share Photo: B92/J.J.

She also said that she will take apart in a discussion with the members of that body about the possible measures against the Coronavirus.

"The session of the Crisis Staff will be held tomorrow. Yesterday afternoon I talked to the medical part of the Crisis Staff and today I am heading back to Belgrade, to talk to the doctors again," the Prime Minister told reporters after visiting Kosjeric.



She added that all possibilities would be considered during the meeting and that measures for the suppression of the Coronavirus would then be adopted.



"It is certain that tighter measures are to be expected. Which ones, it still has to be decided," said the Prime Minister.