"We are running out of options in this situation" VIDEO

"We are running out of options in the present situation", said Mr. Predrag Kon, epidemiologist and a member of the Crisis Staff for TV Prva. Source: B92 Saturday, March 13, 2021 | 17:03

He said that a way must be found to break the chain of spreading the virus and make it easier for doctors.

We have already requested a seven days lockdown as the absolute minimum. The stakes are getting higher, so it is a minimum of 10 days, up to 14 ", added Dr. Kon.

Mr. Kon said that the virus has surrounded us completely and it is simply impossible to stop it without some drastic measures.



He is aware that there still will be some illegal gatherings, but he believes that it will not be to a large extent.



"Mass vaccination is the only way out," said Dr. Kon, noting that the percentage of young people who have been vaccinated is extremely low. "To us, It is very important to protect young people," said the epidemiologist.



"In this situation, we would like to have both money and life, I get that, but sometimes you the situation leaves you with no choice," said Dr. Kon.



He emphasized that since we have got the vaccine, the most effective combination would be the contact prevention and vaccination.



On the other hand, the Deputy mayor of Belgrade, Mr. Goran Vesic, said that this is also an economic crisis.



"This crisis is not only about health; it is also about the economy. The position of the City of Belgrade is to strictly abide by the measures and to aggressively vaccinate in order to get out of this crisis as soon as possible," said Mr. Goran Vesic.



Epidemiologist Mr. Kon said that the measures from last weekend certainly gave some results, but that they are not visible to us.



"We from the Medical Crisis Staff probably have some purpose. I declare that we are needed there," said Dr.



Kon when asked about his resignations from the Crisis Staff.



He reported on increased mortality" not only from Covid but due to Covid".



"The measures we propose are in a way extreme, but we have to because the system is about to collapse. The time has come when we can no longer be flexible," said Dr. Kon.



Yet, Mr. Vesic and Dr. Kon agree on one thing – the vaccination is the solution.