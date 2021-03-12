Society Weekend lockdown: Three types of facilities will work After the session of the Crisis Staff earlier today, new measures were adopted referring to the open hours of facilities in Serbia. Source: B92 Friday, March 12, 2021 | 19:28 Tweet Share Photo: B92/JJ

Previously, the session was scheduled for 11 am, and as already published on B92.net, the medical team has repeated on more than one occasion that the situation is alarming and that Covid hospitals are running out of capacity. No member of the medical part of the staff wanted to give statements until the end of the session ended, colleagues from our news-portal report.



So, what is the final decision?



As announced after the session to the press, next two days everything will be closed except the food stores, pharmacies and gas stations.



"The lockdown starts tonight. As for the cultural events, everything is suspended, no culture related events will be held during the weekend. Pre-arranged sports events will take place without any spectators attending,” Mr. Zoran Gojkovic, the Provincial Health Secretary announced after the session.



He asked everyone to refrain from any activities over the weekend.



"Further consultations will be held over the weekend and come Monday, we will have new indicators on how to proceed with additional measures", he added.



Decisions adopted by the Government



The Government of Serbia, at the suggestion of the Crisis Staff earlier today adopted new measures to which all catering facilities, beauty and hairdressing salons, bookmakers, casinos, children's playrooms, gyms, sports halls will be closed from tonight 9:00 pm until Monday 6:00 am. apart from food and grocery stores.



The restriction, therefore, does not apply to pharmacies, surgeries, laboratories, dental and veterinary surgeries.



Facilities selling food and grocery products will be open as well as all independent retail facilities in which purchases are made without entering the facility - kiosks and newsagents, it was specified in the announcement.



Some facilities and shops that provide services that do not require a long-term presence of users and in which the contact is of limited duration, such as shoemakers, glass cutters, tailoring shops shall be open too.



Gas stations will be open for performing fuel sales only.



All dm drugstores in the country, including those within shopping malls, will work according to the usual schedule during the weekend as said in a statement provided by dm.