Society Tiodorović announced what he would ask for: I know that many will not like it On the eve of the Crisis Staff session, scheduled for tomorrow, epidemiologist Dr Branislav Tiodorović explained what the medical part of the staff will ask for Source: B92 Monday, March 8, 2021 | 10:20

He told TV Pink that another reduction of working hours to a week and another weekend without cafes and restaurants is necessary.



"Without seven to 10 days, we cannot have effects. According to the epidemiological doctrine, it is necessary to have as many as three weeks to implement rigorous measures. We will have the same attitude tomorrow, which means an intensive restriction, very rigorous for all facilities, working hours will be until 2 or 5 pm", said Dr Tiodorović.



As he announced, we will probably introduce complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday next weekend.



"I know that many will not like it, but we have to cut it, to endure at least seven days so that the situation is under control and so that we can live and work more relaxed," he explained.