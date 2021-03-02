Society The British strain spread throughout Serbia; "30 percent of new cases" Epidemiologist Branislav Tiodorović says that the presence of the British strain in the population is about 30 percent of the total number of newly infected. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, March 2, 2021 | 18:37 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/ nr

Answering the question of the journalists in Vranje about the possible introduction of curfew, Tiodorović said that the medical part of the Crisis Staff proposed measures that he believes would stop the spread of the infection the fastest.



"We are not advocating the introduction of curfew, we have proposed measures, and those measures are of such intensity and importance to say that it is necessary to introduce a state of emergency. However, you know very well that a state of emergency can be declared by the National Assembly, which can take time," Tiodorovic said.



The most important thing, he points out, is to implement measures that will enable complete control of the epidemiological situation and to prevent contacts between people in order to stop the spread of the virus.



"This is the moment to take all measures in order to reduce contacts completely and to prevent further spread of the infection," Tiodorović concluded.



Speaking about the case of vaccination with two vaccines from different manufacturers, Tiodorović said that something happened that shouldn't have happened and could not have happened if the procedures had been followed.