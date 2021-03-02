Society "State of emergency or otherwise health system will experience total collapse" Crisis Staff member, epidemiologist Dr Predrag Kon, told RTS that medical part of the Crisis Staff proposed a state of emergency and complete lockdown. Source: RTS Tuesday, March 2, 2021 | 09:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/Strahinja Aćimović

According to him, only pharmacies, grocery stores and gas stations would remain open. He also points out that the state of emergency has no alternative "otherwise we will burst like a rattle".



He also said that the result can only be a complete prevention of contacts.



"Such measures that were over the weekend are not what the medical part of the Crisis Staff asked for, we demanded far more sharp restrictions. that everything be closed except food, pharmacies and pumps, in order to understand the situation, not just for understanding, but to stop transmission chain", emphasizes Kon.



He points out that the state of emergency has no alternative.



"The medical part of the Crisis Staff cannot propose in any other way, the whole weight of responsibility must be taken over by the whole society, the medical part clearly knows that this measure is an economic blow, but regardless of that, it is a measure that protects lives, and that we have to say that openly and publicly. The proposal is that unprotected contacts must be banned, otherwise we will break like a rattle and only then will it be clear what that means when the health system breaks," said the epidemiologist.



People have to understand that this is not a game, Kon emphasizes.