How did we "earn" a new curfew? For days, the number of newly infected people in Serbia has been alarmingly high, and the position of the medical part of the Crisis Staff is clear - lockdown. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 2, 2021

More precisely, lockdown for seven to ten days. We will have to wait a few days until the final decision.



According to the words of the Deputy Mayor of Belgrade, Goran Vesić, the Crisis Staff will meet again on Thursday or Friday, when the final decision will be made.



The curfew was first introduced on March 18, in a shortened period, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the morning the next day. Only four days later, it was extended and started at 5 p.m.



However, the culmination came for Easter last year, when the curfew lasted 84 hours from April 17 to 21. Almost a year later, we find ourselves in a situation where similar measures are being reconsidered, and it all started during the holidays around Statehood Day.



The Crisis Staff warned that these non-working days, as well as the growing number of people in resorts and non-compliance with measures, would affect the number of infected people. That's what happened.



The number of newly infected in just two days, from February 15 to 17, increased by more than 1.000, and then by that much more until February 25, when 3.588 newly infected were registered, or slightly more than today's figures show.



Precisely since that period, the curve of the number of hospitalized has been constantly increasing, while the number of people on respirators, with minor oscillations, has been growing throughout almost the whole of February. There are currently 3.977 people in hospital, 164 of whom are on a respirator.



The Crisis Staff had to react to the new situation, which we saw during the weekend behind us, when the working hours of catering facilities were shortened to 2 p.m.



However, the provincial secretary for health, Dr Zoran Gojković, said today, after the session of the Crisis Staff, that shortening working hours is not the solution, so that brings us to the question: Was the previous weekend an overture to something bigger like curfew? The medical part of the Crisis Staff does not hide that, but the citizens are anxious, tired from almost marking anniversary in combating the epidemic, expecting a new lockdown.



As another reason, they state that, even if the working hours of the bar are shortened, people will organize parties at home. In the previous period, newspaper columns were filled with news about "corona parties", more precisely their dispersal. Let's look at just a few examples that have recently been in the public spotlight.



Three days ago, the police broke up the "corona party" at which 65 people were found in the KPTM club in Belgrade. Just the day before, more than a hundred people gathered in the hangar, which is part of a company at the Old Fair, and a week before that, 40 people were at a party in Tosin Bunar with live music. All this brings us to the crowning example, that is, the party on Tasmajdan from the first half of February. At the Musk Machine Club on Aberdareva Street.



There are many examples and they raise the question - did we deserve the reintroduction of curfew? Or, better yet, did we deserve it as a whole because of the way a minority behaves?