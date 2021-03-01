Society Crisis Staff session scheduled for today, but there are no encouraging news The weekend with stricter measures is behind us. As of today, we are returning to the "old" but still limited working hours. Crisis Staff to be held again today Source: B92 Monday, March 1, 2021 | 08:35 Tweet Share Tanjug/VLADA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE/ SLOBODAN MILJEVIC

The previous two sessions of the Crisis Staff were held at eight in the morning. No decision was made on Wednesday because there was no compromise between the participants, and on Friday it was decided that the catering facilities be closed at 2 p.m.



The medical part of the Crisis Staff stated that all further decisions will be made in accordance with the current numbers of newly infected and hospitalized, and it will be expected to see the results of the measures for this weekend.



However, one piece of news is not very encouraging, since in its morning report, the Ambulance reported that the number of calls of COVID patients, both confirmed and those with symptoms of coronavirus, is growing.