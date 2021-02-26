Crisis Staff finished its session, press conference at 3 p. m .; "Report parties"
Numbers of infected people in Serbia have erupted in recent days, as the consequences of non-compliance with epidemiological measures in the last few weekends.Source: B92, Beta, Tanjug
None of the members of the Crisis Staff addressed the public, but the Crisis Staff told B92.net that shopping malls and catering facilities would be closed at 2 pm for the weekend. Details are expected at the press conference, which is scheduled for today at 3 p.m.
Other media state that all service activities will work until 8 p.m.
Tanjug also states that a new session of the Crisis Staff is scheduled for Monday.
According to the information from Tanjug, the grocery stores for the weekend will work as before, until 9 p.m.
The Crisis Staff has decided that medical and veterinary surgeries, laboratories and pharmacies will work as usual for the weekend, while at the gas stations after 2 p.m., only refueling will be available.