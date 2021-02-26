Society Crisis Staff finished its session, press conference at 3 p. m .; "Report parties" Numbers of infected people in Serbia have erupted in recent days, as the consequences of non-compliance with epidemiological measures in the last few weekends. Source: B92, Beta, Tanjug Friday, February 26, 2021 | 11:31 Tweet Share TANJUG/ VLADA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE/ SLOBODAN MILJEVIC/ bg

None of the members of the Crisis Staff addressed the public, but the Crisis Staff told B92.net that shopping malls and catering facilities would be closed at 2 pm for the weekend. Details are expected at the press conference, which is scheduled for today at 3 p.m.



Other media state that all service activities will work until 8 p.m.



Tanjug also states that a new session of the Crisis Staff is scheduled for Monday.



According to the information from Tanjug, the grocery stores for the weekend will work as before, until 9 p.m.



The Crisis Staff has decided that medical and veterinary surgeries, laboratories and pharmacies will work as usual for the weekend, while at the gas stations after 2 p.m., only refueling will be available.