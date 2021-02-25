Society What awaits us? Are we threatened with a lockdown for the weekend? New session of the Crisis Staff, eagerly awaited since Wednesday, will be held on Friday at 8 o'clock. The main question being: are we threatened with lockdown? Source: B92, D.P. Thursday, February 25, 2021 | 23:32 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/BalkansCat

It has already been announced that the measures will certainly be tightened, and the members of the Crisis Staff have reached a common position - something must be done over the weekend.



On Wednesday, Dr Predrag Kon emphasized that the medical part of the Crisis Staff believes that everything should be closed - "so, literally nothing should work." After him, Dr Branimir Tiodorović also addressed the public, emphasizing that "shopping centers would most likely continue to work, so as not to create crowds."



"Most likely, we will consider the working hours of catering facilities, and shopping malls must stay open, because people are mostly supplied there on weekends. We may shorten their working hours. We will see that the malls work on weekends until 4 pm, maybe until 6 pm," he said.



What "must be done" can be guessed from the statement of Dr Srdja Jankovic. After his statement, it became clearer that some kind of lockdown awaits us over the weekend.



The number of newly infected "exploded" today. In the last 24 hours, another 3.588 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Serbia, and 15 people died. Given the worrying data, the Minister of Health, Zlatibor Lončar, stated that the members of the Crisis Staff have been "considering" for two or three days to bring more rigorous epidemiological measures.



"Tomorrow, the session of the Crisis Staff is scheduled, that is why we have been measuring this much for two or three days, because we would like to take such measures to prevent the spread where it is the biggest problem, to target them without punishing those people who adhere to the measures", Loncar said.



However, part of the Crisis Staff "does not agree" with the medical part. The Deputy Mayor of Belgrade, Goran Vesić, stated today that the position of the City is to oppose the shortening of the working hours of the restaurants, because "neither medical nor economic reasons are seen for such a decision to be made".



"The essence is not how long the working hours will last, but how long the restaurants will respect the epidemiological measures. If the working hours are shortened, then more people will be indoors and will have a greater chance of getting infected. Therefore, we will insist that they respect the existing measures more, and that is the decision of the Crisis Staff from yesterday. It is especially important in shopping malls, where it is necessary for people to wear masks because of the central climate," Vesic said today.



He reminded that 40.000 people work in the services sector in Belgrade, and if the working hours were shortened by two hours, they would lose one shift, and in that case, we will end up with 10.000 to 15.000 people without jobs, Beoinfo reported.



Vesić has been emphasizing for days that it is important to respect the existing measures, and he especially appeals to caterers and shopping centers.



"Your city, Belgrade, managed to be the only one in Europe to work at least until 8 pm. Help us stay that way by respecting the measures. I am asking the shopping centers to control wearing of masks," the deputy mayor appealed.



