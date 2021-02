Society New contingent of 500.000 vaccines arrive from China on Vučić's birthday Leader of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, will send 500.000 doses of vaccines produced by "Sinopharm" company to Serbia, it's confirmed for B92.net Source: B92 Thursday, February 25, 2021 | 18:18 Tweet Share Foto: EPA / ALI HAIDER

The leader of the People's Republic of China agreed on this delivery with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.



The vaccines should be delivered on March 5, on the birthday of President Vučić, "Novosti" reported.