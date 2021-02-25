Society High figures: More than 3.500 infected, 15 people died In the last 24 hours, there are 3.588 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Serbia, and 15 people died. Source: B92 Thursday, February 25, 2021 | 15:45 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC/ bg

There are currently 3.832 people in hospital, of whom 153 are on respirators.



In the last 24 hours, 15.074 people were tested, and 2.903.450 since the outbreak of the epidemic.



A total of 449.901 cases of infection have been confirmed in Serbia.



Since the beginning of the epidemic, 4.398 people have died as a result of the coronavirus, and the mortality rate is 0.98 percent.



Mass vaccination is being carried out in Serbia, so 1.361.509 people have been vaccinated so far, and a total of 497.070 have been revaccinated.



Out of total number of infected today, 1.229 are infected in Belgrade. That is the largest number of infected people in the capital since the beginning of this year.



Novi Sad is second on the list of new cases of coronavirus with 215 new cases.



In the last 24 hours, 186 newly infected people were recorded in Nis, 118 in Vranje, and 117 in Kragujevac.



Kraljevo follows with 90 cases, then Krusevac with 88. There are 56 newly infected in Uzice, 53 in Pancevo, and 52 in Arandjelovac. Ćuprija records 48 new cases, Paraćin 45, and Subotica 42. Cacak has 40 infected, Kula appeared on the list with 36 new cases.



Other cities have less than 30 new cases.