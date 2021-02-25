Society Crisis Staff members reveal what awaits us as of tomorrow A session of the Crisis Staff, at which it should definitely be decided whether there will be a tightening of epidemiological measures, will be held tomorrow. Source: B92 Thursday, February 25, 2021 | 11:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/Jaroslav Pap/Ilustracija

From today's statements of the members of the Crisis Staff, one can guess in which direction their decision will go, at least judging by what the members of the medical part of the staff said, who are otherwise in favor of stricter measures. Immunologist Dr Srdja Jankovic explained for RTV what, in his opinion, should work and what facilities should be closed.



"Weekends present a big problem, the proposal is that only shops with basic groceries, pharmacies and gas stations should work. Every doctor, even in the Crisis Staff, is in favor of more rigorous measures and supervision, because we have a situation that threatens to get even worse," he said.



"It is easier to put out a fire when it is small. We want to act preventively and it is necessary to act proactively," Dr Janković said.



His colleague from the Crisis Staff, Dr Mijomir Pelemis, says that people should be ready for a tightened measures that will be adopted on Friday.



"I remind you that all adopted epidemiological measures are still in force and must be respected. If someone has forgotten, they are obliged to wear masks indoors, to wear masks in open spaces, when distance cannot be kept, such as queues and similar things, ban on gathering of more than five people indoors, washing hands regularly, maintaining a physical distance of at least two meters", prof. Dr Pelemis said, adding that the masks should not be removed anywhere, because the virus keeps spreading.