Society As of this morning, Serbia is ahead of the United States of America PHOTO Serbia has overtaken USA and as of this morning is the 5th country in the world when it comes to the number of vaccinated citizens per 100 thousand inhabitants. Source: B92 Thursday, February 25, 2021 | 08:47

When it comes to the number of revaccinations, Serbia is the first in Europe and the fourth in the world, B92.net has learned.



For the sake of comparison, Serbia has more revaccinated citizens in absolute numbers than Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia and Albania.

According to the latest data from the Government, 1.343.718 vaccinations against coronavirus and 487.359 revaccinations were performed in Serbia.



According to the number of vaccinations per million inhabitants, Serbia is the second in Europe, after Great Britain, and according to the number of revaccinations per million inhabitants, our country is the first in Europe.

After Serbia, Malta and Romania follow.



In the world, Serbia ranks 5th in the number of vaccinations per million inhabitants, after Israel, the Seychelles, the United Arab Emirates and Great Britain. The United States is in sixth place.

According to the number of revaccinations per million inhabitants in the world, Serbia is fourth, after Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the Seychelles. Serbia is convincingly the first in the region in terms of the number of vaccinations per million inhabitants, followed by Romania, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria and Albania. Serbia ranks first in the region in terms of the number of revaccinations per million inhabitants.

According to the total number of vaccinations and revaccinations, Serbia is second in the region, after Romania.