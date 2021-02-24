Society 0

Nearly 3.500 newly infected, 17 people died

In the last 24 hours, another 3.460 newly infected people were confirmed in Serbia, and 17 people died.

Foto: EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
There are 152 patients on respirators.

In the past 24 hours, 15.200 people were tested.

Currently, 3.776 people are hospitalized in health care institutions in Serbia.

The total number of registered cases in Serbia is 446.313. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, 4.383 patients have died in Serbia, while 2.888.376 people have been tested.

