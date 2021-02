Society Sinopharm is 72.51 percent efficient Sinopharm's subsidiary of the Institute for Biological Products in Wuhan announced today its vaccine against COVID-19 showed that it's 72.51 percent effective. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 24, 2021 | 12:14 Tweet Share Foto: deposit/DragonImages

The company has submitted a formal application to the Chinese National Administration of Medical Devices for approval for public use of the vaccine, according to a statement published on its website, Reuters reported.