"We are considering closing schools"
Provincial Secretary of Health Zoran Gojković stated tonight that the re-closing of schools is being considered.Source: Tanjug
"That is one of the options that we will discuss tomorrow. At the moment, we have a certain number of school institutions where we have free circulation of the virus," Gojković said being hosted on the show "Question Mark" on RTS.
A new session of the Republic Crisis Staff has been announced for tomorrow.
"We will see in which direction the story regarding the schools will go," Gojković added.