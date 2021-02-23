Society "We are considering closing schools" Provincial Secretary of Health Zoran Gojković stated tonight that the re-closing of schools is being considered. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 23, 2021 | 22:50 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/ mn

"That is one of the options that we will discuss tomorrow. At the moment, we have a certain number of school institutions where we have free circulation of the virus," Gojković said being hosted on the show "Question Mark" on RTS.



A new session of the Republic Crisis Staff has been announced for tomorrow.



"We will see in which direction the story regarding the schools will go," Gojković added.