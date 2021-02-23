Society More than 3.000 newly infected, 15 people died In the last 24 hours, another 3.257 cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Serbia, and 15 people died. Source: B92 Tuesday, February 23, 2021 | 15:32 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Prostock-studio/ Shutterstock

There are 157 patients on respirators, out of 3.727 hospitalized.



In the last 24 hours, 15.000 people were tested.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Serbia, 442.857 people have been infected, of which 4.366 have died.



The mortality rate is 0.99 percent.



The good thing is that as of today, as the Director of the Office for IT and E-Uprava Mihajlo Jovanović pointed out, vaccination with the new AstraZeneca vaccine will be possible in all municipalities in Serbia, and that everyone who wants, will be able to receive the vaccine from this manufacturer.