Society In Serbia, nearly 3.000 newly infected, 14 people died Until the last daily report, it was confirmed in Serbia that there were another 2.956 new cases, and 14 people died. Source: B92 Monday, February 22, 2021 | 15:24

A total of 2.858.176 were tested in our country, of which 12.054 people in the last 24 hours, it is stated on the Covid19.rs website.



There are now 3.641 people in hospital in Serbia, and 153 patients are on respirators.



The total number of dead is 4.351, while the total number of infected is 439.596 people.

A contingent of 46.800 doses of "Pfizer" vaccines arrived

A new contingent of 46.800 doses of "Pfizer" vaccines against coronavirus arrived in Serbia.



It should be reminded that the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, announced this morning that the arrival of "Pfizer" vaccines is expected around noon, and today a plane with another 50.000 doses of the Russian coronavirus vaccine "Sputnik V" landed in Belgrade.