Society Doctors' warning: A young man's in a serious condition, the numbers are growing VIDEO Serbia is the first in Europe in terms of the number of revaccinated. Doctors warn that further growth of newly infected awaits us, while doctors are exhausted. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, February 22, 2021 | 11:35

According to the number of vaccinations per million inhabitants, Serbia holds the second place in Europe, after Great Britain.



When it comes to the number of revaccinations per million inhabitants, Serbia is first in Europe, followed by Malta, Denmark and Iceland. According to the number of revaccinations per million inhabitants in the world, Serbia holds the third place, after Israel and the Seychelles, and after Serbia are the USA and Malta.



According to the latest data from the Serbian Government, 1.230.836 vaccinations against the coronavirus and 428.202 revaccinations were performed in Serbia.



Serbia is convincingly the leader in the region in terms of the number of vaccinations per million inhabitants, followed by Romania, Slovenia, Hungary, Croatia, Bulgaria and Albania. Serbia ranks first in the region in terms of the number of revaccinations per million inhabitants, followed by Romania, Slovenia, Hungary, Croatia, Bulgaria and Albania. According to the total number of vaccinations and revaccinations, Serbia is second in the region, after Romania.