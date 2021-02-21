Society More than 2.500 newly infected, 16 people died According to the latest daily report, 2.518 infected people were discovered in Serbia, and 16 people died. Source: B92 Sunday, February 21, 2021 | 20:57 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / MARKO DJOKOVIC

In the last 24 hours, 10,266 people were tested.



There are now 3.569 patients in hospital, of which 151 are on a respirator.



Mass vaccination against coronavirus is being carried out in Serbia, and so far a total of 1.226.553 citizens have been vaccinated, and as many as 427.859 have received both doses.



It should be reminded that the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, welcomed the plane that delivered the AstraZeneca vaccines to Serbia at the "Nikola Tesla" airport. According to the announcement of President Vučić, the AstraZeneca vaccine will be in use from tomorrow. Also, Dr Predrag Kon, hosted on TV Prva, said that just keeping the existing measures is better than giving in. "A way must be found to prevent the filling of hospitals," he said.



A member of the Crisis Staff of Serbia and the President of the Crisis Staff, Prof. Dr Zoran Radojicic, stressed that it is too early to relax the measures.