Society In Serbia, more than 2.400 newly infected, 15 people died Until the last daily bulletin, it was confirmed in Serbia that there were another 2.442 newly infected, while 15 people died. Source: B92 Saturday, February 20, 2021 | 16:29

In the last 24 hours, 11.649 people were tested.



There are 153 patients on respirators.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 434.122 people have fallen ill with COVID-19 in Serbia, and 4.321 have died.



A total of 2.835.856 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia by 3 p.m.

Adzic: New capacities must be opened in Batajnica

Due to bad epidemiological situation, new capacities of the COVID hospital in Batajnica will be opened, said Tatjana Adžić Vukičević, the director of this institution.



She said that the number of patients in this institution is increasing day by day, and yesterday 49 citizens were admitted for hospital treatment.



An additional 40 beds will be available from today, another 120 from Monday.