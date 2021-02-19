Society Djordje Balasevic passed away Our famous singer and songwriter Djordje Balasevic passed away today at the age of 67 Source: B92 Friday, February 19, 2021 | 19:02 Tweet Share TANJUG/ DRAGAN STANKOVIC

"Blic" reported on this news, and RTS stated that they got confirmation of its authenticity. His daughter Beba spoke to the media, and briefly confirmed that Djordje Balasevic had passed away.



Doctors took all the necessary treatment measures, but there was no improvement, the paper reports. This afternoon, his condition worsened due to previous chronic health problems.



Several hours of efforts by the doctors of the Clinical Center of Vojvodina did not yield results, so Balašević passed away three months before turning 68.