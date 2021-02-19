Society Father of abducted child: "I'm Stefan Zivanovic and we'll determine who's Marinkovic" According to the Association of Parents of Missing Babies, between 6.000 and 10.000 newborns have been falsely declared dead in Serbia in the last 40 years. Source: Prva TV Friday, February 19, 2021 | 17:27 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ YAHYA ARHAB/ arhiva

One of the parents of the missing children is Stefan Zivanovic, the father of the child he claims was abducted in 2016.



"My wife Bojana went to the GAK People's Front for a regular check-up on July 2, 2016. Everything was fine. When they did an ultrasound, they discharged her because she was not ready for childbirth. After 15 minutes, they brought her back to the operation room with her personal belongings. And then they determined that she was ready for childbirth", Zivanovic said.



He stated that no one from the hospital called him all day, and that when they called, they said that everything was fine and hung up.



"The next day I come to the maternity hospital with my mother and then they bring me a baby of three and a half kilograms and then the head of gynecology tells me that the child is sick, that such children die quickly. The child did not have a bracelet then. My wife gave birth by caesarean section," he says. As he said, a conscientious nurse photographed the baby. "The nurse from the maternity hospital took the phone from my wife's things and took a picture of the baby and sent me a picture of the baby on Viber. It's an honest woman... And that child doesn't resemble the baby they brought me. They planted a sick child on me and took a healthy child. That nurse did it to open our eyes", he said. He says that then the former director of GAK "Narodni Front", Snezana Rakic, "made a fuss" about who took the picture of the child, and not because of what happened.



"They told me if I suspected that my child had been replaced that the hospital would do a DNA analysis. They did an analysis and said that I was Aleksandar Marinkovic, the child's father. And I am Stefan Zivanovic and who Marinkovic is - that will be the subject of investigation," he concluded.