Society In Serbia, more than 2.600 newly infected, 14 people died According to the latest information, 2.632 newly infected people were registered in Serbia, while 14 patients died. Source: B92 Friday, February 19, 2021 | 15:22

In the last 24 hours, 13.518 people were tested.



There are 152 patients on respirators.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 431.680 people have fallen ill with COVID-19 in Serbia, and 4.306 have died.



A total of 2.824.207 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia by 3 pm.



A new conference of the Crisis Staff for the fight against coronavirus is scheduled for today at 3 p.m.