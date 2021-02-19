Society 0

In Serbia, more than 2.600 newly infected, 14 people died

According to the latest information, 2.632 newly infected people were registered in Serbia, while 14 patients died.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: shutterstock/santypan
Foto: shutterstock/santypan

In the last 24 hours, 13.518 people were tested.

There are 152 patients on respirators.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 431.680 people have fallen ill with COVID-19 in Serbia, and 4.306 have died.

A total of 2.824.207 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia by 3 pm.

A new conference of the Crisis Staff for the fight against coronavirus is scheduled for today at 3 p.m.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

Enthronement

The Holy Hierarch's Liturgy, at which the new Serbian Patriarch Porfirije will be enthroned, will be held today in Cathedral Church of St. Michael the Archangel

Society Friday, February 19, 2021 06:48 Comments: 0
Tanjug/Rade Prelić
page 1 of 49 go to page