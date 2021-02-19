Society 0

Loncar: Serbia to receive more than a million doses of vaccines instead of 500.000

Minister of Health, Zlatibor Lončar, announced that 1.2 million doses of "Pfizer" vaccine will reach Serbia in the 2nd quarter, instead of the announced 500.000

Source: Tanjug
FOTO TANJUG/NIKOLA ANÐIC/bs
FOTO TANJUG/NIKOLA ANÐIC/bs

"Large part of the world can only dream of what Serbia is doing. These are the facts. We will continue to work at the same pace," Loncar said after talks with Republika Srpska Health Minister Alen Seranic.

Loncar announced that Serbia will help its neighbors when it comes to vaccines.

"Serbia will not only look at itself, but also at everybody around us, at our friends, neighbors," Loncar said.

Tanjug/Rade Prelić
