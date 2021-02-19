Society A serious warning from Dr Stevanović Director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic, Dr Goran Stevanović, stated that number of newly infected and the requests for emergency hospitalization is growing. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, February 19, 2021 | 11:42 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/NIKOLA ANÐIC/bs

According to him, the hospitals in Batajnica and Krusevac will soon fully use all their capacities.



If this situation continues, the medical part of the Crisis Staff will ask for stricter measures, and above all for shortening the work of catering facilities and additional reduction of the capacity of tourist facilities.



"It is being considered, if the situation continues to worsen, to eventually request compliance with the measures, primarily shortening the working hours of catering facilities and further reducing the capacity utilization of tourist facilities," Stevanovic said.



After the meeting of the Minister of Health with the directors of COVID hospitals, he pointed out that the epidemiological situation has worsened, that the number of people infected with COVID-19 is growing, as well as of those who require hospital treatment.